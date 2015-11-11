CityUK warns on new bank surcharges, backs EU membership

LONDON Nov 11 It may be too late to change
course once the harmful impact of extra bank taxes on Britain's
long-term competitiveness becomes clear, according to John
McFarlane, the new chairman of financial services lobby group
CityUK.
McFarlane, who is also chairman of Barclays,
reiterated that a "clear majority" of CityUK members want to
stay in a reformed EU as Prime Minister David Cameron seeks
changes to the bloc ahead of a UK referendum on whether to
remain a member of the EU.
A new surcharge on bank profits being introduced next year
and existing levies on big lenders pose longer-term threats to
Britain's attractiveness, McFarlane said in excerpts of a speech
released ahead of the group's annual dinner on Wednesday.
"They may have negative implications over the longer-term
that we risk realising only when it is too late," he added.
He called on the government to remove hurdles like visa
restrictions that could crimp Britain's ability to compete in
financial services globally.
He urged the government to make Britain open to the
brightest global talent, a reference to business concerns that
curbs on foreign workers shrink the pool of available employees
"London is the world's leading financial centre and
TheCityUK's priority is to keep it that way. We need to advance
our strengths and eliminate disadvantages," McFarlane said.
The group's membership is drawn from banking, insurance,
asset management, law, accountancy and market infrastructure
companies and lobbies on behalf of the broader financial sector
in Britain and abroad.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Keith Weir)