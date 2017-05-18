Regulators ask Deutsche Bank for Brexit trading rethink - source

* Deutsche exposed to Brexit because of London trading
* Supervisors want back-up plan if Brexit turns sour
* Frankfurt hopes for business boost
By John O'Donnell
FRANKFURT, May 18 European supervisors want
Deutsche Bank to prepare a fallback plan to lay out
how it could shift the clearing of trades from London, one
person with direct knowledge of the matter said, as the region
seeks to guard itself against a possible hard Brexit.
The European Central Bank, which monitors euro zone lenders,
is worried about the impact on the region's financial sector,
should Britain drop out of the European Union without agreeing
the terms of future trade, including cross-border banking.
That would hurt not only banks using London as a springboard
to Europe but also those on the continent that rely on it to
clear trillions of euros of derivatives deals - one of the
pillars of Europe's biggest trading centre.
Some politicians, such as in France, want the clearing of
such financial contracts in euros to move to continental Europe
after Brexit, a move industry has warned would cost Britain
thousands of jobs.
Deutsche, Germany's top commercial lender, is particularly
vulnerable because it is one of the bigger European dealers of
euro-denominated derivatives in London, which it has said would
become difficult if a 'hard' Brexit abruptly severed links with
the continent.
"Deutsche Bank has to make up its mind within months," said
one top European regulator, referring to the possible need for a
shift of trading. "They need a back-up plan for a cliff-edge
Brexit."
While disentangling such financial ties between continental
Europe and London would be costly and time consuming,
preparations are under way in Frankfurt and Paris to take
advantage of Brexit.
Deutsche Boerse, owner of Eurex Clearing, which
processes or clears trades, has seen a sharp rise in activity,
in part due to Brexit.
Anticipating a shift of business from London, it has
conducted a series of test runs to see whether its Eurex
Clearing arm could cope with processing substantially more
trades and is satisfied it would.
"Particularly around clearing we see increased client demand
for our services across the full suite of listed and OTC (over
the counter) derivatives," Eurex Clearing Chief Executive Erik
Mueller said.
"Our...systems are...fully scalable."
'ECONOMIC NATIONALISM'
Other global banks, which dominate the trading of
derivatives, would also be affected but Deutsche is
one of the biggest European players.
Others large dealers include Morgan Stanley, JP
Morgan and Goldman Sachs.
Deutsche Bank and the ECB declined to comment. However, last
month, Sylvie Matherat, the bank's chief regulatory officer,
indicated that she had concerns about the impact of Brexit on
its UK trading operations.
She highlighted the risk that the capital charge on banks
for processing euro-denominated derivative trades in London
could climb dramatically when Britain leaves the bloc.
Regulators said this would happen if Britain's divorce
talks, which must conclude in less than two years, ended without
an EU agreement to recognise British clearing houses, an outcome
bank executives fear.
"Nobody in the financial industry is able to stand that,"
said Matherat, a former regulatory official at the Bank of
France, adding that this could ultimately encourage "everybody"
to move elsewhere.
Other banks including Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, both
of which are considering bolstering operations in Frankfurt, are
also closely examining this issue, people familiar with the
matter said. Both declined to comment.
The question of where to put clearing after Brexit is far
from clear cut.
The European Union could introduce rules requiring the
clearing of derivatives trades in euros to take place within the
19-member euro zone.
But shifting any part of the multi-trillion euro derivative
trading sector would be laborious and could create uncertainty
as contracts shift countries.
It is being strongly resisted by industry.
"If the EU is proposing to repatriate EU clearing from
London to Europe they're clearly going to impose upon London
some sort of penalty," Michael Spencer, chief executive of Nex
Group, told journalists.
Spencer said such proposals were economic nationalism,
describing them as "ludicrous" because of the global nature of
trading.
Nonetheless, the uncertainty over whether a new trading
framework will be reached between the EU and Britain before the
close of divorce talks in less than two years could leave banks
with little choice but to prepare a move.
"You can wait ... up to a certain point," said Deutsche's
Matherat. "There is a deadline, where we can't keep
optionality."
