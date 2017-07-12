FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
UPDATE 1-Derivatives costs to rise if euro clearing moved from London -ICMA
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
特朗普称他没有责备其子与俄罗斯律师会面
“通俄门”
特朗普称他没有责备其子与俄罗斯律师会面
综述：中国6月份进出口增幅均超预期 下半年增幅料将收窄
深度分析
综述：中国6月份进出口增幅均超预期 下半年增幅料将收窄
焦点：应更关注中国金融工作会议“如何定调” 对开出的药方期望不要太高
深度分析
焦点：应更关注中国金融工作会议“如何定调” 对开出的药方期望不要太高
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月12日 / 上午10点06分 / 2 天前

UPDATE 1-Derivatives costs to rise if euro clearing moved from London -ICMA

2 分钟阅读

(Adds quote detail)

By John Geddie

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - The cost of using financial derivatives is likely to increase if euro-denominated clearing is relocated from London to the European Union after Brexit, trade association ICMA said on Wednesday.

The EU plans to give itself powers to move the multi-trillion euro clearing business away from Europe's biggest financial centre, where the bulk of euro clearing is currently carried out.

"Mandatory relocation would involve costs and risks for users of capital markets," said Paul Richards of the International Capital Market Association in its quarterly report.

"This is likely to increase costs for end-users of the derivatives market, given current economies of scale in London from pooling liquidity in several currencies, which allow multilateral netting of transactions and a reduction in the collateral needed."

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney sent out a similar message last month, saying splitting the market could bump up costs and lead to fragmentation that is "in no one's economic interest".

Both ICMA and the Bank of England argue that cooperation between regulators should help avoid the need for forced relocation. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below