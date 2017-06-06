UPDATE 1-UK must speak up to preserve global markets role after Brexit - ICE CEO

(Recasts with more comments)
By Huw Jones
LONDON, June 6 Britain must show its support for
markets with measures such as keeping taxes low if it wants to
remain a top global financial centre after Brexit,
Intercontinental Exchange Chairman and Chief Executive
Jeff Sprecher said on Tuesday.
He said he did not expect exchanges to be at the top of the
UK government's priority list in Brexit negotiations, but these
businesses had been identified by other countries as being
important for capital markets and job creation.
It is unclear whether disruption to cross-border customer
links can be avoided after Brexit, leaving banks, insurers,
asset managers and exchanges based in London to consider new EU
bases.
"To a certain extent, the UK has taken our presence here for
granted," he told an IDX derivatives conference, and urged
Britain's government to show its support, such as by maintaining
low tax and stable legal regimes.
Markets were based in London because of stable regulation,
taxes and predictable law, but it was not clear if this would
continue in future, Sprecher said.
Sprecher, whose company operates a derivatives exchange in
London, said he was asked by France, Germany and the Netherlands
if he wanted to build up a base on the continent after Britain
leaves the European Union in 2019.
Rival U.S. exchange CME is closing its UK-based
trading platform and clearing house due to poor customer demand,
though it continues to offer U.S.-based products in Europe.
Sprecher said the CME's decision was a "canary in the
coalmine" that showed no exchange needed to be physically based
in Britain.
CME Group President Bryan Durkin said no UK government
official had called him after the decision was announced.
Government policy can impact not just where markets are based,
but their "vibrancy and efficiency" as well, Durkin said.
EURO CLEARING
The EU's executive European Commission is due this month to
set out how and where euro denominated derivatives should be
cleared after Brexit.
The bulk of clearing is currently done in London by a London
Stock Exchange unit.
The Futures Industry Association (FIA) said forcing a change
in location would fragment markets and bump up costs. The amount
of margin, or cash banks post in case a derivatives trade
defaults, could nearly double from $83 billion to $160 billion,
FIA Chief Executive Walt Lukken told the IDX conference.
"It's important that we allow market forces to determine the
appropriate location for euro clearing," Lukken said.
Nevertheless, exchanges are quietly preparing for any shift
in clearing, with ICE already getting its existing Dutch clearer
ready.
"Brexit is going to fragment markets and will change the
competitive landscape. We may see the hand of God move clients
to different jurisdictions," Sprecher said.
"It feels pretty good right now in the face of Brexit to
have continental European presence that is ready to accept
business."
Rival Eurex Clearing in Frankfurt has also said
it was ready to accept volumes from London.
Finbarr Hutcheson, president of ICE's benchmark unit, said
if the EU forced a shift in euro clearing, the United States
could retaliate by requiring dollar denominated clearing to be
based in America.
The Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) has bought Bats,
Europe's biggest cross-border stock exchange, based in London.
CBOE Chief Executive Ed Tilly said Brexit was an opportunity
and he would decide in the second half of the year whether to
open a second European base inside the EU27.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Louise Heavens and Susan
Thomas)