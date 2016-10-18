Foreign firms say UK profits hit by Brexit vote, weak sterling

* First full reporting period since Brexit shows weak
profits
* Companies cut earnings guidance
* Companies eye cost cuts, prices and investment cuts
By Tom Bergin
LONDON, Oct 18 The drop in sterling and some
weakening in demand following the vote to leave the European
Union have eaten into the earnings of foreign firms operating in
Britain, companies have been saying as they reveal their third
quarter results this month.
Firms including carmaker Ford, technology group HP Inc,
Ryanair and Delta Air Lines Inc, said Britain's vote to leave
the EU, or Brexit, was forcing them to reassess profit targets,
plan additional cost cuts, increase prices in Britain and
curtail operations.
Large listed firms are beginning to report profits for the
July to September period -- the first full quarter's earnings
since Britain's June 23 referendum on EU membership, which sent
the value of sterling to a record low against a basket of
currencies.
While many domestic-focused British companies have reported
resilient earnings since the Brexit vote, foreign companies are
suffering because the profits they make in the UK are now worth
much less in dollars or euros.
"Translating sterling back into their own currency is a
negative," said Ian Williams, Economist & Strategist at Peel
Hunt stockbrokers in London.
He added that if companies believed the drop would persist,
it could prompt them to freeze or cut investments in Britain:
"The question is whether they want to maintain the degree of
exposure to the UK that they have done historically."
India's Tata Consulting, which offers outsourcing services
to UK companies, told investors last week that earnings were
suffering after a drop in the value of the pound from 95 to 81
rupees.
Toolmaker Stanley Black & Decker said it revised its
estimate of currency impacts to reflect the weaker pound and
U.S. Toymaker Hasbro Inc, which manufactures Disney character
dolls, told investors on Monday it faced a $25 million hit from
currency headwinds -- primarily due to the UK pound -- in the
fourth quarter.
Irish budget airline Ryanair cut its forecast for
its profit growth this year to 7 percent from 12 percent on
Tuesday citing the weaker pound.
EXPORTERS HIT TOO
The weak pound has been celebrated as a boon for exporters,
whose sterling-based costs are reduced relative to their
foreign-currency revenues. But even foreign companies with
export-orientated manufacturing operations in the UK have been
hit.
Carmaker Ford which has engine-making plants in Dagenham and
Bridgend said last month that currency and GDP weakness
following Brexit would weigh on European earnings.
"Brexit we think in the short term, [will hit Ford's margins
by] a couple hundred million dollars this year," Jim Farley vice
president for Europe, Middle East & Africa said at an investor
presentation.
"We think it's going to be more like $600 million next
year," he added.
Many foreign companies echoed comments from UK businesses
which said they saw no major fall-off in demand from consumers
post-Brexit. Yet some foreign companies selling to other
businesses said they felt customers were now more hesitant to
make big ticket purchases.
"There is a sense of anxiety and that is still obviously
continuing," Vishal Sikka, CEO of outsourcing group Infosys
Ltd. said on an investor call. Tata said it also saw
weaker growth than it had expected before Brexit.
PRICING POWER
Many foreign companies said they aimed to offset the lower
value of sterling by charging their customers more. Peel Hunt's
Williams said the biggest Brexit losers would be those companies
without the power to push through price increases.
Luxury goods maker LVMH said it had increased UK prices by 5
percent twice this year, without any drop in demand. Ford
said it had increased prices by 1.3 percent, helped by the fact
that rivals Peugeot and Renault had done likewise.
But even then, Ford said it only expects "some of that
Brexit headwind" to be offset by this.
Companies said they were also responding by intensified
cost-cutting.
"Given the continued headwinds due to competition, foreign
currency and market sizing, we are driving another set of
productivity improvements in fiscal 2017," Cathie Lesjak HP
Inc's chief financial officer told investors last week.
A few are scaling back operations. Delta Air Lines
said it was cutting capacity on Transatlantic routes.
But for now, companies downplayed any imminent plans to
slash UK investment and relocate plants or people to other
countries.
Most said they were waiting to see the terms of Britain's
exit from the EU and what kind of access to the single market
the UK will enjoy in future.
"We've developed plans based upon various scenarios and we
are going to have to wait and see how everything unfolds to know
what we are going to do," Paul Donofrio, chief financial officer
of Bank of America, said on Monday.
