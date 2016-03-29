RPT-INSIGHT-With crisis plans and cuts, British bosses brace for Brexit

(Repeats story published on Monday)
By Kate Holton
HEREFORD, England, March 28 Above a factory
floor of machines carving metal to within a millionth of a
metre, Stephen Cheetham is preparing his company for the
unknown: a British exit from the European Union.
Since the government announced a referendum on Britain's
future in Europe, Cheetham has deferred investment decisions,
put off expensive hiring and even bought equipment with his own
money to avoid straining the balance sheet.
The aim is to prepare his company, which makes parts for
first-class airline seats and intricate scientific equipment,
for what he fears will be a slump in business if Britain votes
to leave the world's biggest trading bloc.
"It is extremely difficult to prepare for and it worries me
witless," said the owner of PK Engineering. "But our disaster
plan is very clear: if all the kit is paid for, we hang on to it
and we ditch everybody apart from the core."
Britain's big listed companies have appointed lawyers and
strategists to identify the risks of a British exit, or Brexit.
Wary of meddling in politics, however, they have largely not
detailed their plans for the June 23 vote.
But smaller companies in the manufacturing heartlands,
crucial to the economy and often inextricably linked to
continental Europe, are formulating contingency plans that
illustrate the risks facing businesses across the country and
the steps being taken to mitigate them.
At the start of 2015, almost half of Britain's
private-sector turnover came from firms that employed fewer than
249 people, according to the Department for Business.
For Cheetham his "disaster plan" involves jettisoning nearly
half of his 30 employees if a Brexit compounds the drag from an
already slowing global economy at his firm in the English rural
town of Hereford.
Across the nearby Welsh border, Gareth Jenkins, who runs a
toolmaking firm, has identified which major customers in Europe
are likely to abandon him should they have to accept higher
costs or slower delivery times that might come from new border
controls with EU countries if Britain leaves the bloc.
He has calculated the financial impact and says in a
worst-case scenario he could lose 25 percent of his turnover. He
plans to tell his 91 employees in the next couple of weeks that
a vote to leave could force him to lay off a quarter of staff.
POOR VISIBILITY
Very little is clear ahead of the referendum called by Prime
Minister David Cameron, with British voters divided on
membership and both sides in the debate arguing Britain would be
financially better off if their cause succeeds.
The fears of business owners like Cheetham and Jenkins are
driven by what most Britons - on either side of the debate -
accept is unchartered economic territory should Britain vote to
leave the group it joined 43 years ago.
The terms of any divorce would be subject to two years of
negotiations with the EU, with no guarantees of how the new
order would look.
At present British companies trading with other EU nations
do not face customs tariffs, costly paperwork such as
certificates of origin or VAT - sales tax - on imports.
Should it opt to leave, Britain may negotiate continued
tariff-free access but additional administrative burdens will
almost certainly apply, making exporting to and importing from
the EU more costly, say business owners and lawyers.
They also fear any restrictions on European workers and a
prolonged period of a volatile pound, while the effect on the EU
of losing its second-largest economy is unclear.
Adam Shuter, head of haulier Exact Logistics, is
investigating whether he should set up a German office, which he
thinks could cost less than the additional taxes and paperwork
of serving EU customers from outside the bloc.
"For a small business, it's quite a bit of investment," he
said. "It just adds a layer of administration."
He is also gauging the extra customs costs his British
customers might incur outside the EU, using non-members Norway
and Switzerland as guides, and looking at how much it would cost
to set up expensive software to handle border clearances.
He charges an additional 50 to 60 pounds ($70-85) per
consignment for customs clearance into those two countries, on
top of a typical European delivery cost of 40 to 50 pounds.
A spokesman for Vote Leave, one of the groups campaigning
for Britain to leave the EU, said the concerns were unfounded.
The group argues companies would benefit from fewer
regulations imposed by Brussels, while the government could be
more nimble in agreeing trade deals with the likes of India,
China and the United States.
"The UK is the EU's largest market so every incentive exists
for the UK to strike a free trade deal with the EU while using
its new-found control to also strike free trade deals across the
world," it said.
GLOBAL TIES
Cheetham's focus is closer to home. He bought PK Engineering
in Hereford, close to England's border with Wales, four years
ago after a career in the automotive and finance industry.
With its 1.5 million pound ($2.2 million) turnover and
10,000 square ft factory, he says he is too small to employ
consultants or lawyers ahead of the vote.
Like many of Britain's high-precision manufacturers, most
of PK's goods - 90 percent - are exported to global supply
chains, ending up at the likes of Boeing's factory in
Seattle or Airbus's base in Toulouse.
"You think we're a rural business?" asks Cheetham of his
27-year-old firm based on a small industrial park nestled in
rolling countryside 190 km (120 miles) west of London.
"If we screw up, Boeing in Seattle stops or Airbus in
Toulouse stops ... it's all interconnected."
Clutching a component of an airline seat in his right hand,
the 58-year-old details how the aluminium came from Finland and
the fittings from Germany to meet an order from a French
customer in Wales who will send it on to Toulouse or Seattle.
To his left is a large folder detailing the certification
process the firm went through to allow it to win work in the
aerospace sector. Known as the Aerospace Quality Certification
AS9100C, the six-month process cost about 20,000 pounds.
The EU contributed to that cost in its bid to improve
productivity and competitiveness in the bloc and Cheetham said
it would have taken much longer to complete had he needed to
stump up all the cash.
Leaving the bloc, Cheetham worries that his firm could miss
out on this kind of advantage and become less competitive.
"Our ability to increase prices is very limited - whenever
we try, we lose work," he said.
He has pushed back the hiring of a new senior engineer until
after the vote.
"If we do vote for Brexit we will have a prolonged period of
uncertainty and everything will grind to a halt, he said. "And
we don't want to be caught holding the debt."
'MAPPED OUT IN MY MIND'
Any move that led to British manufacturing firms losing
their place in global supply chains would deal a major blow to
the British economy; the sector accounts for a tenth of its
output and employs 2.65 million people, the vast majority in
small and medium-sized firms.
Just over one hour's drive from Hereford through country
lanes decked with daffodils stands Jenkins' 55,000 square ft
toolmaking factory, a Welsh firm entwined in similar networks.
Like Cheetham, 59-year-old Jenkins has been studying
contracts and trying to work out whether three of his biggest
clients, all based in Germany, would be able to cope if they had
to accept higher costs or slower delivery times.
He estimates that one if not two would stop using his FSG
Tool and Die, Europe's largest privately owned design and build
toolmaking firm.
"I have mapped this out in my mind," he says, in a room off
the spotless factory where tools are being built to make
everything from yoghurt pots to replacement hips and car parts.
"The minute we vote to leave customers will say there's a
risk here and we need to mitigate it. We ship tools from here on
Monday that they'll be using by Thursday. What happens if that
is disrupted?" he said, fearing that they will look elsewhere.
Jenkins fears losing the close links he has developed with
other EU firms should a vote to leave exclude it from the free
movement and trade that has made the alliances work.
Up against the might of low-cost centres such as China, he
teamed up with firms in Germany, Sweden and elsewhere to train
one another's apprentices, refer sales, bid for emerging market
work and hire a rep in Singapore to cover all their needs.
"It's a bit like a life raft," he said.
CUSTOMS CONUNDRUM
The customs issues are perhaps most crucial for hauliers
such as Shuter's Exact Logistics, which delivers across Europe
from its base in Rugby, central England.
While lawyers and business owners say any new tariffs could
be low, they worry that deliveries could be delayed by customs
clearance and additional paperwork, including certificates of
origin and export tax declaration documents.
Shuter and one of his clients, Pete Churchill from Robert
Welch Designs, estimate that the additional paperwork could mean
the cost of a consignment jumps to between 150 to 200 pounds
from the current 50 pounds.
That compares with the value of the consignment which can
sometimes be as little as 500 pounds.
Sitting in an office crammed with filing cabinets and maps
of Europe, Shuter is investigating how much it would cost to buy
a new software system that could clear consignments with
European tax and border authorities if Britain were to operate
under different rules.
"You're probably talking in the region of 10-20,000 pounds,
so it's relatively significant," he said.
British importers also fear they will have to pay VAT sales
tax when they take delivery of goods from the EU - rather than
at the point of sale - making cashflow harder to manage.
Facing so many unknowns, business owners such as Cheetham
are struggling to plan for the future. Back in Hereford he lets
his frustration show.
Normally a supporter of Cameron's Conservatives, he says he
is furious at the position the government has put business
owners in.
"They are playing roulette with the economic future of the
country," he says, hands gripping the table. "We're just hoping
for the best. I'm almost in denial."
($1 = 0.6933 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Tom Bergin and Paul Sandle; editing by
Guy Faulconbridge and Pravin Char)