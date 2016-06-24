RPT-Mining sector sheltered from Brexit shock by gold and dollar strength

(Repeats to add PIX to packaging slug)
* Mining sector falls less than blue-chip FTSE 100 index
* Uncertainty complicates debt and M&A activity
* Large mining companies had opposed British exit from EU
BRUSSELS, June 24 Big mining companies found
some shelter from the shock of Britain's decision to leave the
European Union from Friday's rare combination of stronger gold
and a relatively strong dollar.
The overall mining sector fell 2.5 percent
while the blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 4.6 percent by 1230
GMT.
Top gainers were gold producers Randgold Resources
and Fresnillo, whose share prices climbed by 19.4
percent and 12.5 percent respectively while Gold rose by
about 5 percent as traders sought a store of value and sterling
sank to its lowest in decades.
"It's a vote for the unknown, but the miners are mostly
dollar earners. It doesn't make much difference," Investec
analyst Jeremy Wrathall said.
For the longer term, however, the uncertainty resulting from
a so-called Brexit could also thwart miners' efforts to sell
assets to reduce debt. Merger and acquisition activity had
already slowed to the lowest since records began during the run
up to the referendum.
Among the miners, one of the weakest performers was Glencore
, down 7 percent. Analysts said the company's high level
of debt makes it vulnerable in uncertain times, though the
upheaval could create arbitrage opportunities for its trading
operations.
Glencore declined to comment.
Many big mining companies, in common with other corporates,
had opposed a Brexit, warning of the risk of economic weakness.
The referendum result also raises the prospect of the need
for inconvenient renegotiation of any contracts agreed under EU
law, analysts said.
Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton issued statements
saying their businesses remain robust.
"We do not foresee any significant impact on our business in
the short term, but we will continue to monitor this in the
medium to long term," Rio said in an emailed statement.
The BHP statement said: "BHP Billiton is resilient and has
the right commodities mix and balance sheet strength to
withstand periods of increased volatility."
BHP Billiton CEO Andrew Mackenzie had previously spoken of
the benefit to the company of Britain staying in the European
Union, citing its high standing with biggest customer China.
"My dealings with the highest level of the Chinese
government suggest China takes Britain far more seriously
because we are EU members," he said.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by David Goodman)