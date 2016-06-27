RPT-Many US firms playing catchup after surprise EU exit vote

(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
By Timothy Aeppel and Nick Carey
NEW YORK/CHICAGO, June 27 The risk that Britain
could yank itself out of the European Union had been telegraphed
for over a year, but even U.S. companies with "Brexit"
contingency plans have said they were shocked it is now on track
to become reality, and are just beginning to work through all of
the implications.
Caught off guard, some U.S. firms have rushed to place
foreign currency orders hedging against further declines in the
British pound. Many are seeking legal advice on the impact on
trade agreements and regulations, while others begin to consider
a potential drop in demand from European economies, company
executives and consultants told Reuters.
International law firm Dechert LLP received so many calls
from business clients after Thursday's referendum result became
clear that it set up a special hotline to handle the volume.
While heavily regulated financial services and insurance
companies were relatively ready for a Brexit, "most of the
others haven't prepared at all," said Miriam Gonzalez, the
London-based co-chair of Dechert's international trade and
government regulation practice.
"It has come as a massive shock and many businesses are
struggling to digest that today," Gonzalez said on Friday.
One U.S. CEO went to bed on Thursday night thinking Britons
would vote to stay in the EU. He awoke before dawn on Friday to
find out it had swung the other way. One of his first calls was
to his finance office, directing them to hedge against further
declines in the pound.
"We're a little naked on that," said Dan Ariens, CEO of
Ariens Co, a family-owned maker of lawn and garden equipment
based in Brillion, Wisconsin, "because it was kind of a
wait-and-see situation."
Ariens, with sales of about $700 million last year, operates
a factory in Britain - its only one outside the United States -
producing riding lawn mowers for the UK and other European
countries. "The value of my (UK) business just dropped," Ariens
said.
Herman Miller Inc, known for its high-tech office
furniture and as the inventor of the office cubicle, had
factored Brexit into its contingency planning for this year
among other global risks, trimming its budgets and "not
overfilling open positions" while awaiting the vote, Chief
Executive Brian Walker said.
Over the last six months - particularly the last three - the
Zeeland, Michigan-based company noticed a slowdown among UK
clients, as those planning office complexes or renovations held
tight.
But even with that foresight, it was not until he read a
legal article on Friday morning that Walker realized that
Britain will likely have to rewrite all of its trade agreements
as it leaves the EU, a process expected to take up to two years.
"There's so much uncertainty about how they're going to
implement this, and some of it is unknowable at this point," he
said.
IMPACTS FROM TAXES TO PERSONNEL
The British vote signaled a new direction for Europe,
including the potential for additional countries to consider
separating from the continental trading bloc. It sent global
financial markets into a tailspin on Friday, and the pound fell
against the dollar to levels not seen since 1985. CEOs worldwide
said they were bracing for long-term disruption, job cuts, and
lower profits.
One of the main issues U.S. companies with operations in
the UK will have to contend with is whether Britain remains part
of the single market. If manufacturers have to start paying
tariffs on goods sent from the UK to EU countries and have to go
through customs, that would add time and cost to their
operations that could favor European competitors.
The jump in the dollar against the pound, as well as other
currencies, is another headache, since it makes U.S.-made goods
more expensive in those markets.
Ariens is one company facing that problem. It uses many
U.S.-made parts to assemble its products in the UK, including
engines and transmissions. The falling pound means higher costs
for those parts, potentially cutting into profit if it does not
raise prices.
Another is D'Addario & Co, a Farmingdale, New York-based
maker of strings for musical instruments and other accessories
with sales of about $185 million. CEO Jim D'Addario had followed
the debate over Brexit in press reports and had not taken the
chance of a pullout seriously. The company does about 30 percent
of its business in Europe, and D'Addario's most immediate
concern is the impact of the rising dollar on his
products.
"The scarier thing to me," he said, "is that this could
lead to the collapse of the whole EU system - that would have a
more far-reaching impact."
Many different types of regulation will also need to be
renegotiated, from intellectual property and branding rights to
environmental law. EU citizens currently have an automatic right
to work in any EU member country, so companies may face human
resources challenges if employees based in Britain from other EU
countries will be forced to leave.
Once the initial panic is over, they will need to work fast
to figure out their priorities for lobbying the UK government as
it negotiates with the EU.
"There's going to be quite a lot of discussion about what
shape Britain's relationship with the European Union is going to
take," said Alex Henderson, a senior tax partner at PwC in the
UK. "If your business is going to be affected by those changes,
then it's time to make your voices heard because I believe the
UK government will be in a listening mood."
