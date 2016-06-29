版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三 18:32 BJT

Conservative candidate Crabb plays down chances of new UK national election

LONDON, June 29 Conservative Party leadership candidate Stephen Crabb on Wednesday played down the chances calling a snap national election if he succeeds Prime Minister David Cameron.

Asked whether he would call a general election, Crabb said: "The answer to the question of instability is not to create further uncertainty." (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing byGuy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)

