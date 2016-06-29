Conservative candidate Crabb plays down chances of new UK national election

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
LONDON, June 29 Conservative Party leadership candidate Stephen Crabb on Wednesday played down the chances calling a snap national election if he succeeds Prime Minister David Cameron.
Asked whether he would call a general election, Crabb said: "The answer to the question of instability is not to create further uncertainty." (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing byGuy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.