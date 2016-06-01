Macro funds take positions for sterling rally after Brexit vote

* Top hedge funds position for sterling gains
* Opinion polls suggest neck to neck race
* Sterling implied volatility shoots to seven-year high
By Maiya Keidan and Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 1 Some of the world's largest macro
funds are positioned for a rise in sterling and set to benefit
if Britain votes to stay in the European Union in a referendum
in three weeks time, data tracker eVestment said.
Seven of the top 10 macro funds reporting to eVestment,
which hold a combined $190.65 billion in assets, are positioned
to gain if the pound strengthens against the dollar. The total
value of the top 10 funds' assets could rise 0.55 percent if the
pound gains 5 percent after a 'Remain' vote.
The bets emerged after both April and May turned out to be
relatively good months for the Remain campaign. But this week
polls suggested the 'Leave' camp is ahead. Bookmakers have
consistently put the "Remain" campaign well ahead - betting
website Betfair puts the chances of leaving around 26 percent.
Worries about Brexit drove the pound down 11 percent on a
trade-weighted basis between mid-November and early
April, when it hit a 2 1/2-year low. But it has since recovered
around 4 percentage points.
"There have been some managers who were shorting the pound
earlier on," said Kevin Lyons, senior investment manager at
Aberdeen Asset Management.
"Some have tactically switched it to being long the pound
now that it looks like Brexit is a little less likely. We have
seen a couple of managers playing more volatility around the
pound, not saying they are going to leave or not leave but just
that they expect some volatility leading up to the vote."
Trends in currency derivative markets show implied sterling
volatility, or the cost of hedging against sharp swings in its
value, over the next month has jumped to its highest in more
than seven years, at nearly 20 percent.
While there is still substantial bearishness in the market
towards the pound, that could vanish if Britain votes for the
status quo .
So, some speculators have already eyed gains against the
dollar of over 20 cents, up to 15 percent above current rates,
with option triggers or 'strikes' as high as $1.65 on the day
after the poll.
Options that would pay out if sterling hit $1.58 and above
have also been placed, for June 27. Dealers say the trades are
few, but if polls show the "Remain" camp edging ahead, demand
for such option strikes could gather pace.
Moves of such a large scale would come about either through
a squeeze on short pound positions that forces traders to buy
sterling to close out losing trades, or by a more fundamental
re-assessment of sterling assets.
Flows data from investment bank UBS showed that while
cumulative sterling outflows over the past year are yet to be
reversed, despite some easing in pound selling last month,
speculative hedge funds have started to buy the pound.
(Editing by Larry King)