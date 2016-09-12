UPDATE 1-UK will have public guidelines for Brexit talks before triggering Article 50 - minister

(Recasts, adds quotes, context)
By William James
LONDON, Sept 12 Britain will make public its
guidelines for talks on leaving the European Union by the time
it triggers the exit process, Brexit minister David Davis said
on Monday, in the first indication of when Britons will find out
what the government hopes to achieve in the talks.
Prime Minister Theresa May's government has warned it will
reveal little about its strategy on key issues like immigration
and trade as it prepares to negotiate Britain's exit from the EU
following the shock June 23 referendum vote to leave.
But Davis, head of the newly created Department for Exiting
the European Union, said the negotiating process itself would
not be a "black box" and that details would begin to emerge once
the legal exit procedure, known as 'Article 50' began.
"It will start, I guess, at the point of triggering Article
50. We will at that point have a some clear public negotiating
guidelines," David told a committee of lawmakers investigating
the role of parliament in the Brexit process.
The government has been pressed for detailed answers on how
it intends to enact the decision to quit the bloc by everyone
from business leaders to foreign allies.
So far, it has revealed little.
"Before Article 50 is triggered there will be a rather
frustrating time, because we won't be saying an awful lot,"
Davis said. He said giving a running commentary on the talks
would undermine Britain's negotiating stance.
Separately, finance minister Philip Hammond sought to
address the concerns of businesses about Brexit, meeting with
large exporters like Honda, Airbus and
GlaxoSmithKline to tell them that trade with EU member
states would be a priority in the exit talks.
FAST AND RESPONSIVE
Once the exit process has been started, Britain has an
initial two-year period to negotiate its departure. Davis said
this time frame was possible, but would require the government
to be "nimble, fast and responsive." The talks can be extended
if both parties agree.
Davis said parliament would be called upon to pass new laws
to enact the exit from the bloc. The government has previously
stated parliament did not need to approve the decision to
trigger an exit.
He said the negotiating strategy would be drawn up by
assessing feedback from other government departments which have
been asked to consult with relevant parties on the opportunities
brought about by leaving, the risks of leaving, and best
policies to mitigate those risks.
"At that point, which is not yet, we will be doing some
quite quantitative assessment of what we think the advantages
and disadvantages are," he said. "We need to take an empirical
approach. The purpose of this is not to damage the national
interest or damage economic interest, it's just the reverse."
(Additional reporting by Estelle Shirbon and Elizabeth Piper;
Editing by Hugh Lawson)