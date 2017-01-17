UK Brexit minister Davis says not seeking to cherry-pick bits of EU membership

LONDON Jan 17 Britain's approach to leaving the
European Union is not about cherry-picking, Brexit minister
David Davis told parliament on Tuesday after Prime Minister
Theresa May set out her priorities for upcoming negotiations.
May said Britain would seek an equal partnership with the
EU, but would not adopt models already used by other countries
that have free trade agreements with the bloc.
EU leaders have said Britain cannot try and cherry-pick the
best elements of membership.
"Our approach is not about cherry-picking, but about
reaching a deal which fits the aims of both sides," Davis said.
"We understand the EU wants to preserve its four freedoms,
and to chart its own course. That is not a project the UK will
now be a part of, and so we will leave the single market and the
institutions of the European Union."
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Alistair Smout; editing by
Stephen Addison)