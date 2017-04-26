版本:
UK not seeking divide and rule approach in Brexit talks

LONDON, April 26 Britain will not seek to take a divide and rule approach with the other 27 member states of the European Union in upcoming Brexit negotiations, Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday.

"We want the European Union to be united," Davis told a conference in London.

He also said that Britain would need to take an "intelligent approach" to regulation in the years ahead.

"We must avoid unnecessary burden on business, but we also want to make sure that our new approach maintains or ensures access to markets from Croatia to California," he said.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Huw Jones, editing by David Milliken)
