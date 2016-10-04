版本:
Britain will minimise Brexit risk to financial centre-minister

BIRMINGHAM, England Oct 4 The British government is working to minimise any risk from Brexit to the country's financial centre and a successful deal should benefit the sector, Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday.

Davis, speaking at an event on the sidelines of the ruling Conservative Party's annual conference, also said a good deal for Britain to leave the European Union should help foreign car manufacturers, saying companies such as Japan's Nissan - which has voiced fears over higher tariffs - should not worry. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by William James)

