版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 17日 星期二 23:23 BJT

Some unskilled migration to UK likely to continue after Brexit - minister

LONDON Jan 17 Britain will still accept some unskilled migration after it leaves the European Union, Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday.

During a speech setting out her Brexit priorities earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain would continue to attract "the brightest and best" and would always want immigration, especially high-skilled immigration.

"A level of unskilled migration is likely to continue," Davis told parliament. "Where from, how it is controlled, will all be a matter for the new immigration policy." (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James; Editing by Alistair Smout)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐