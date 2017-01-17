Some unskilled migration to UK likely to continue after Brexit - minister

LONDON Jan 17 Britain will still accept some
unskilled migration after it leaves the European Union, Brexit
minister David Davis said on Tuesday.
During a speech setting out her Brexit priorities earlier on
Tuesday, Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain would continue
to attract "the brightest and best" and would always want
immigration, especially high-skilled immigration.
"A level of unskilled migration is likely to continue,"
Davis told parliament. "Where from, how it is controlled, will
all be a matter for the new immigration policy."
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James; Editing by
Alistair Smout)