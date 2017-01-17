Rejection of Brexit deal by UK parliament won't stop EU exit -minister

LONDON Jan 17 Britain will still leave the
European Union even if parliament votes against the final terms
of the deal, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament on
Tuesday.
During a speech setting out her Brexit priorities earlier on
Tuesday, Prime Minister Theresa May said she would put the final
agreement on Britain's exit from the European Union to a vote in
parliament.
Asked by a lawmaker what would happen if parliament were to
vote against the deal, Davis said: "The referendum last year set
in motion a circumstance where the UK is going to leave the
European Union, and it won't change that."
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Alistair Smout; editing by
Kate Holton)