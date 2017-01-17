版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 17日 星期二 22:20 BJT

UK will still have access to EU's single market -Brexit minister

LONDON Jan 17 Britain's decision to leave the European Union's single market does not mean it won't retain access to it, Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Theresa May set out her priorities for Brexit earlier, including ditching membership of the single market as she pitched her plan for a "hard Brexit" divorce from Britain's biggest trading partner.

"Pretty much every country in the world that is not subject to sanctions has access to the single market. We will have access to the single market, the question that this is about is the terms," Davis told parliament after May's speech.

"My job ... is to persuade our opposite numbers in Europe that it is in their interests too that we all have equal access to each other's markets." (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐