UK will still have access to EU's single market -Brexit minister

LONDON Jan 17 Britain's decision to leave the
European Union's single market does not mean it won't retain
access to it, Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Theresa May set out her priorities for Brexit
earlier, including ditching membership of the single market as
she pitched her plan for a "hard Brexit" divorce from Britain's
biggest trading partner.
"Pretty much every country in the world that is not subject
to sanctions has access to the single market. We will have
access to the single market, the question that this is about is
the terms," Davis told parliament after May's speech.
"My job ... is to persuade our opposite numbers in Europe
that it is in their interests too that we all have equal access
to each other's markets."
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Alistair Smout; editing by
Stephen Addison)