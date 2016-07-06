Danish govt bond yields hit record lows on renewed Brexit worries

COPENHAGEN, July 6 Interest rates on Danish
government bonds fell to the lowest level ever on Wednesday as
investors flocked to the AAA-rated country in the wake of
renewed worries over the global economic fallout from Britain's
vote to leave the EU.
The yield on Denmark's 10-year benchmark bond
fell to below zero for the first time, following countries like
Germany, Switzerland and - as of Wednesday - Japan.
"In recent weeks, fear of an economic crisis in the wake of
the British EU exit has made even more investors seek refuge in
safe bonds, and that has pressured yields to new lows," Sydbank
chief economist Jacob Graven said in note.
Also on Wednesday an auction over Danish government bonds
resulted in the lowest ever yields on the new two-
and ten-year papers under the hammer.
Danish interest rates were low already before the British
referendum reflecting weak growth prospects in Denmark and
abroad, and the European Central Bank's (ECB) highly
accommodative monetary policy.
Denmark, whose crown is pegged to the euro, was in recession
in the second half of 2015, but has regained some growth
momentum in the first quarter of this year.
The crown briefly strengthened to its strongest
level against the euro since 2003 shortly after the result of
the British vote was announced.
In June the Danish central bank sold 25 billion crowns ($3.7
billion) for foreign currency to weaken the crown that had
strengthened to the upper end of the tight band to the euro the
central bank has kept it within for decades.
($1 = 6.7260 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Richard Balmforth)