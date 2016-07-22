REFILE-UPDATE 1-Hammond says Britain may reset fiscal policy in strongest hint to change

(Changes headline to "may reset" instead of "to reset")
LONDON, July 22 Britain could reset fiscal
policy if necessary in the wake of the Brexit vote, finance
minister Philip Hammond said on Friday in his strongest comments
to date on how policy may change after Britain's historic
decision to leave the European Union.
The newly appointed finance minister said last week he would
consider how quickly Britain should bring down its budget
deficit, suggesting he would take a less aggressive approach to
that of his predecessor George Osborne.
He has also said details would only be unveiled at the
Autumn Statement later this year.
"Over the medium term we will have the opportunity with our
Autumn statement, our regular late-year fiscal event, to reset
fiscal policy if we deem it necessary to do so in the light of
the data that will emerge over the coming months showing us
exactly what is happening in the economy post the referendum
decision," Hammond said on a trip to China, the BBC reported.
Hammond's comments, which left unclear the nature of any
fiscal steps he might have in mind, come at a time when markets
are already jittery about how the economy will fare post-Brexit.
Investors will get some of the biggest insight into how the
economy is doing since the referendum when a reading of
manufacturing and the services sector comes out shortly.
