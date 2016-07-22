Britain could reset fiscal policy if necessary, finance minister Hammond says

LONDON, July 22 Britain could reset fiscal policy if necessary in the wake of the Brexit vote, finance minister Philip Hammond said.

Hammond, speaking while on a trip to China, gave few other immediate details.

"Over the medium term we will have the opportunity with our Autumn statement, our regular late-year fiscal event, to reset fiscal policy if we deem it necessary to do so in the light of the data that will emerge over the coming months showing us exactly what is happening in the economy post the referendum decision," Hammond said, the BBC reported. (Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Paul Sandle)