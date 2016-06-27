UPDATE 1-Leave leaders back Carney, Osborne as UK grapples with Brexit fallout

* Johnson and Gove seek to reassure public, markets
LONDON, June 27 The leaders of the campaign to
get Britain out of the European Union sought to ease concerns
about the country's uncertain economic future by giving public
backing to Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and finance
minister George Osborne.
In the run-up to last week's referendum, Carney and Osborne
incensed Leave campaigners by warning that a vote to pull out of
the EU would hit the economy.
Carney faced a call for his resignation from one lawmaker
from the ruling Conservative Party during the campaign, and last
week the official Vote Leave campaign released a video attacking
him over his previous employment with Goldman Sachs.
But Boris Johnson, who is now considered the front-runner to
become Britain's next prime minister after steering the Leave
campaign to victory, used his first comments since the vote to
heap praise on the Canadian.
"Most sensible people can see that Bank of England Governor
Mark Carney has done a superb job - and now that the referendum
is over, he will be able to continue his work without being in
the political firing-line," Johnson wrote in the Daily Telegraph
newspaper in a column first published late on Sunday.
Justice minister Michael Gove, who led Vote Leave with
Johnson, praised Osborne for saying early on Monday that Britain
would cope with the turmoil caused by the referendum result.
"I listened to the chancellor and I found his words
incredibly reassuring," Gove told reporters. "The chancellor's
statement today provided the reassurance that people need."
"PROJECT FEAR IS OVER"
Johnson kept up the soothing tone on Monday morning,
welcoming Osborne's message at a 7am news conference that there
would be no rush for more austerity measures, despite having
warned of higher taxes and spending cuts during the campaign.
"It is clear now that 'Project Fear' is over, there is not
going to be an emergency budget, people's pensions are safe, the
pound is stable, markets are stable, I think that is all very
good news," Johnson said.
Investors are still alarmed by Thursday's vote for Britain
to leave the EU and the subsequent sense of political vacuum
after Prime Minister David Cameron said he would resign.
Sterling fell by more than 8 percent against the dollar on
Friday and was down by a further 3 percent on Mondays. The yield
on 10-year British government bonds fell below 1 percent for the
first time as investors sought safe places to put their money.
Not everyone agreed that Carney should remain at the BoE,
among them Nigel Farage, leader of the UK Independence Party,
which has campaigned to leave the European Union for years.
"I don't think the governor of the Bank of England behaved
in an independent manner during this campaign at all," Farage
told Canada's Globe and Mail newspaper in an interview. "And I
think there will be some real questions in Parliament about
whether it's appropriate for him to continue in that role."
Carney said in December he would decide by the end of this
year whether to extend his five-year contract at the BoE - which
is due end in mid-2018 - to eight years, the usual term served
by governors at the Bank.
Philip Shaw, an economist with Investec, a bank, said it was
very early to try to map out a likely course of events given
the high levels of uncertainty about who will be running the
country. "Those question marks might well extend to how long
Mark Carney remains Bank of England governor," he said.
