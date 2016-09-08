UPDATE 1-UK's post-Brexit rebound extends to housing and jobs

* RICS reports first acceleration in house prices since Feb
* Recruiters say permanent staff hired for first time since
May
* Top electricals retailer sees no sign of slower demand
(Adds company comments)
By David Milliken
LONDON, Sept 8 The bounce back in Britain's
economy from the initial shock of the Brexit vote has expanded
to the country's recruitment and housing markets, according to
two surveys which previously painted a bleak outlook.
The Recruitment and Employment Confederation - which last
month said hiring was in "dramatic freefall" - said firms
increased permanent staff for the first time in three months,
and were also spending more on temporary workers.
The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said its
monthly house price index jumped to +12 in August from July's
three-year low of +5, the first rise in six months, though still
one of the lowest readings in the past year and a half.
"There are clear signs that the housing market is settling
down after the initial surprise of the outcome to the EU
referendum," RICS chief economist Simon Rubinsohn said.
The Bank of England's decision to cut interest rates in
August for the first since 2009 probably contributed to the
brighter mood, Rubinsohn added.
The recovery in the RICS and REC surveys follows a pattern
set by surveys of the services and manufacturing sectors which
plunged in July, when Britain was plunged into political chaos
by the Brexit vote, before rising sharply in August.
Housing and retail firms also gave confident outlooks.
Property website Zoopla said annual earnings would hit
the top end of forecasts, confounding predictions that Brexit
would freeze the market. Housebuilders Barratt and
Redrow have also sounded upbeat.
Dixons Carphone, Britain's biggest electricals and
mobile phone retailer, reported better-than-expected sales and
said it had not seen no Brexit impact on demand.
SLOWDOWN STILL EXPECTED
Some economists have pulled back from forecasts of outright
recession made in the wake of the Brexit vote, though almost all
- including the BoE - still expect a sharp slowdown.
BoE Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday that economic
growth seemed to be slowing to about half its pace from before
the referendum, a slightly less severe hit than the Bank has
previously predicted.
REC chief executive Kevin Green said it was too soon to draw
long-term conclusions about the health of the job market.
"The fact that vacancy growth has softened is concerning,
suggesting that hiring could be volatile over the coming
months," he said.
Green also called on the government to allow EU workers to
continue to come to Britain easily to work once it leaves the
bloc, a position which is opposed by many supporters of Brexit
who want to stem the flow of EU migrants in Britain.
"Developing an immigration policy which will allow employers
to access enough candidates for the jobs available is vital,"
Green said
RICS said that for the first time since April its members
expected house prices to rise over the coming three months, and
forecast a 1.1 percent increase in prices over the next year.
Sales volumes - which had previously dropped sharply - were
now stabilising, RICS added.
Not all analysts were positive about the outlook.
"Looking ahead, a renewed squeeze on households' real
incomes, largely due to a rebound in inflation, likely will put
renewed downward pressure on demand. As such, we doubt that
house prices will return to a smooth upward trajectory,"
Pantheon Macroeconomics's Samuel Tombs said.
(Editing by William Schomberg)