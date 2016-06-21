UK has 46.5 million electorate for EU referendum - Electoral Commission

LONDON, June 21 The United Kingdom and Gibraltar
have a total of 46.5 million electors who are eligible to vote
in Thursday's referendum on European Union membership, the
Electoral Commission said.
"Data collected from the 382 local voting areas shows the
provisional size of the UK and Gibraltar electorate indicates a
UK record of 46,499,537," the commission said in a statement on
Tuesday.
"This figure is the total number of electors eligible to
vote in Thursday's poll," the commission said.
England has an electorate of 38.96 million, Scotland has an
electorate of 3.99 million, Wales had an electorate of 2.27
million, Northern Ireland an electorate of 1.26 million and
Gibraltar an electorate of 24,117, the commission said.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by James Davey)