UK employers see risks in alternatives to EU membership

LONDON Oct 20 A leading British employers group
stepped up its push to keep the country in the European Union on
Wednesday, saying the alternatives would hurt trade.
As campaigning intensifies before a referendum on remaining
an EU member, the Confederation of British Industry listed
concerns among a sample of 29 member companies about leaving.
"Whilst it's not a uniform view, the majority of firms
believe that the 'pros' of EU membership outweigh the 'cons,'"
the CBI said in a report. "But they also recognise that, like
most institutions, the EU is far from perfect."
The CBI, which represents 190,000 firms, backs British Prime
Minister David Cameron's efforts to secure changes to Britain's
relationship with the EU before the referendum. Cameron has
promised a vote by the end of 2017; expectations are it will
take place next year.
The CBI said the kind of arrangements that give access to
the EU market to some countries outside it failed to offer a
better package than membership for Britain.
Switzerland took nine years to negotiate its first trade
deals with the EU and only gained access to some parts of the
single market, with no formal influence over the rules it must
comply with, the CBI said.
A Norway-style arrangement would mean Britain still had to
follow the bloc's rules, including those allowing workers from
EU countries to come to the country, something many British
critics of the EU object to.
A special EU-Britain trade deal - another idea supported by
British opponents of EU membership - would put trade at risk and
reduce Britain's influence over its terms, the CBI said.
A CBI survey carried out in 2013 found 80 percent of its
members supported staying in a reformed EU.
A newly launched group campaigning for Britain to stay in
the EU said the report "blows a huge hole" in the arguments of
rival campaigners.
"The CBI's report fundamentally undermines their extreme
view that Britain has nothing to lose by leaving Europe," the
executive director of Britain Stronger in Europe, Will Straw,
said in a statement.
The Vote Leave campaign could not be immediately reached for
comment.
(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Larry King)