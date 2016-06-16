Unplugging from EU could set back UK energy investment

* UK referendum on EU membership set for June 23
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, June 16 A British vote to leave the
European Union next week would make UK energy infrastructure
investment costlier and delay new projects at a time when the
country needs to plug a looming electricity supply gap.
Energy has been far from central to debates about whether to
leave the EU - a move dubbed "Brexit" - but the sector would
still be impacted by a decision in the June 23 referendum to
quit the 28-nation bloc.
After a Brexit vote, all EU laws apply in Britain until two
years after London starts the process to leave. Then none would
apply but Britain could try to stay part of some frameworks
through negotiations, a process that could take years.
Uncertainty about the type of relationship Britain would
have with the EU after Brexit would make energy investors demand
higher returns for the risk of less favourable conditions.
Oil and gas majors BP and Shell are among
several energy companies that say leaving the EU would affect
them and the sector negatively.
"I can't see any upside for the energy sector of the UK
coming out of the EU. The risk premium going up will increase
the cost of capital," Ian Simm, chief executive of UK-based
Impax Asset Management, said.
"We have mostly run our power assets down over the past 25
years. Therefore, we do need investors to be confident enough to
put their hands in their pockets and commit to the next wave of
power plants," he added.
UK-based consultancy Vivid Economics has estimated the cost
of exclusion from the internal energy market, excluding impacts
on investment, could be up to 500 million pounds ($708 million)
a year by the early 2020s.
"The scale of planned infrastructure investment in the
electricity sector over the next decade means that even small
increases in the cost of financing could have large consequences
for total investment costs," it said in a report.
"Further upwards pressure on costs would result from the
likely devaluation of the pound, given the role imported goods
and services play in UK energy supply."
According to a Reuters poll this month, the British pound
would sink 9 percent against the dollar after Brexit.
UK UNPLUGS
Britain faces serious energy supply difficulties over the
next few years as coal plants have to close by 2025, the nuclear
fleet is aging and weak economic conditions curb investment in
new gas-fired power plants.
Renewable energy is growing, but more interconnections and
energy storage are needed. The British government has estimated
that the required energy infrastructure will cost 275 billion
pounds by 2020-2021.
French utility EDF's plan to build two huge nuclear
reactors at Hinkley Point in Britain would help plug the supply
gap. The company's chief executive said earlier this year that
Brexit would not change its plans, but it has not yet made a
final investment decision.
"The 3.2-gigawatt Hinkley nuclear project looks to be a
financing headache in any scenario, given the parlous state of
EDF's share price and balance sheet," Michael Liebreich,
chairman of the advisory board of Bloomberg New Energy Finance,
said in a blog post.
Investment in interconnectors is also important for Britain.
UK wholesale power prices are higher than the EU average, partly
because interconnections with other countries are able only to
supply around 6 percent of peak electricity demand.
However, efforts to link the UK's electricity grid with
other European power networks could be set back due to Brexit,
with some projects likely to be put on hold because Britain
would no longer automatically have a say in the formulation of
EU energy regulations, Norton Rose Fulbright lawyers said.
Investment in renewables could be hampered. Changes by the
government over the past couple of years to renewable-energy
subsidies have already dented investment in clean energy.
"There is investor uncertainty already but the only thing
that gives it any kind of framing is through the UK's
obligations to the EU. If I was a cleantech investor I would be
concerned," said Anthony Hobley, chief executive of think-tank
Carbon Tracker Initiative.
Britain could also lose access to funding for renewables,
particularly offshore wind, from EU institutions such as the
European Investment Bank, said Charlie Thomas, manager of
Jupiter Asset Management's Ecology Fund. Such assistance last
year totalled around 7 billion euros.
"But at the same time, our view is that there is significant
appetite from private-sector institutional investors to step in
to any funding gap," he added.
($1 = 0.7060 pounds)
