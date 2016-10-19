RPT-Keeping euro-clearing in London probably not a priority in Brexit talks -minister

(repeats to additional subscribers. No changes in text)
LONDON Oct 19 The future of London's financial
clearing business is a significant consideration in Britain's
negotiations on leaving the European Union, but is probably not
a priority for government, city minister Simon Kirby said on
Wednesday.
"It's an element of the negotiations. Is it the most
important element? Probably not, but it is a significant
consideration," Kirby said when asked whether the finance
ministry had analysed the impact of relocating clearing houses
away from the capital.
French President Francois Hollande wants clearing of euro
denominated securities shifted to the euro zone, an activity
currently dominated by London.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; writing by William James)