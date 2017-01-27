REFILE-Ford braced for $600 mln Brexit currency hit

(Removes tag from headline, text unchanged)
By Laurence Frost
PARIS Jan 27 Ford's 2017 earnings will be
hit by a delayed currency impact of at least $600 million from
Britain's vote to leave the European Union, the U.S. carmaker
told Reuters, putting last year's record European profit levels
beyond reach.
The company will no longer benefit from currency hedges that
had been shielding it from the pound's slump since the June 23
referendum, Ford of Europe boss Jim Farley said on Friday.
"When Brexit happened we were fully hedged for the first
quarter with the stronger pre-Brexit exchange rate," Farley
said. "As we enter the rest of the year, especially the second
half, we now face the full effects of the weaker sterling."
Ford is Britain's biggest engine maker as well as its
top-ranked car brand by sales, with a 12 percent market share.
The UK government has said it will trigger the two-year process
for exiting the EU by the end of March.
The pound hit a seven-year low against the euro in October
and remains almost one-fifth below its value at the end of 2015,
when uncertainty over Brexit began to weigh.
Sterling's slump is the "only major headwind" Ford currently
faces in Europe, Farley said. "We think it could be upwards of
$600 million this year."
Farley was speaking a day after Ford published 2016 results
that included a record $1.2 billion European profit, while
reiterating that this year's global earnings would be lower. Its
shares ended 3.3 percent lower on Thursday.
TARIFF WARNING
Ford, which employs 14,000 workers in Britain and 25,000 in
Germany, also repeated warnings against the introduction of
trade tariffs with a final Brexit settlement.
The company builds engines at two UK sites for vehicles
assembled in mainland Europe, many of which are then sold back
in Britain. A weaker pound hurts the exchange value of UK
revenues and squeezes the profitability of vehicles with
euro-denominated parts and production costs.
"We've all built our businesses on an integrated model
between the UK and the EU," Farley said. "We would expect both
entities to work for a free-trade arrangement like (the one) we
have today."
British Prime Minister Theresa May has said Britain will
leave the EU single market to increase control of immigration,
while calling for the "greatest possible" market access.
But German Chancellor Angela Merkel responded earlier this
month that London should not get an attractive Brexit deal that
might encourage other departures.
(Editing by Alexander Smith)