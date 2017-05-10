UK needs post Brexit deals with Turkey, South Africa, not just EU-Ford

UPDATE 1-Japan govt-Bain consortium chosen as preferred bidder for Toshiba chip unit
* Toshiba wants definitive agreement by June 28 (Adds details of Toshiba decision, Western Digital' s stance)
LONDON May 10 Britain needs to strike a trade deal with Turkey and South Africa as well as with the remainder of the European Union when the country leaves the bloc, Ford's Europe chief said on Wednesday.
"For Ford, it's not only important for the UK's agreement with the 27 countries but equally important are countries like Turkey and South Africa which hasn't really been talked about," Ford of Europe CEO Jim Farley told a London conference.
U.S carmaker Ford, which is Britain's biggest automotive engine builder, makes vans in Turkey, which is not part of the EU but is in the EU customs union.
Farley also said it was looking at how to maintain the free movement of goods and people which could be inhibited under a hard Brexit deal involving tariffs.
"We are spending a lot of time thinking and talking about how we need to change our operations and what support we need from the government and other entities not only in the UK to make sure friction doesn't get created," he said. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.