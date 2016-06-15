UPDATE 1-Sterling may weaken 11 pct if Brexit occurs - Goldman

(Adds bank's view on safe-haven currencies)
NEW YORK, June 15 Sterling could slump
11 percent on a trade-weighted basis against a basket of major
developed market currencies if Britain votes to leave the
European Union on June 23, Goldman Sachs analysts said on
Wednesday.
If a "Brexit" happens, which traders fear would hurt the
European economy, Goldman analysts said in a research note they
expect the euro to weaken 4 percent.
Their latest view on a possible drop in sterling was less
severe than a forecast of a 15 to 20 percent fall seen in early
February.
Recent polls have given conflicting snapshots on how
Britons would vote in the referendum.
Betting odds indicate the implied probability of a British
vote to stay in the EU is 62 percent, according to Betfair.
On Wednesday, sterling rose 0.6 percent against the dollar
at $1.4204 and gained 0.2 percent versus the euro at 79.25 pence
.
The euro was flat at $1.1257 and 119.31 yen
If traders were to shed the pound and euro due to a Brexit,
they will likely scoop up perceived lower-risk currencies, they
said.
In trade-weighted terms, they projected the yen would
appreciate by 14 percent against other Group of 10
currencies, while the Swiss franc would strength by 8 percent
and the Norwegian crown by 3 percent.
"Our conclusion fits well with the notion that some
currencies (such as the Swiss Franc and Japanese Yen) are 'safe
havens' and tend to outperform when uncertainty increases, while
others (the Euro, for example) tend to underperform," the
Goldman analysts wrote.
