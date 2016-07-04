UPDATE 1-British PM candidate Fox says no place for free movement in trade deal

(Adds details, context)
LONDON, July 4 British prime ministerial
candidate Liam Fox said the principle of free movement of people
should not be on the table in negotiations about a trade deal
with the European Union following the country's referendum vote
to leave the bloc.
Former Defence Secretary Fox is one of five lawmakers
competing to replace David Cameron as prime minister. Cameron
said he would resign after losing June's referendum, handing
over responsibility for complex negotiations with the EU,
including on key issues such as trade and immigration, to his
successor.
"It is quite clear that the public rejected the concept of
free movement, and that the price of including such free
movement as part of a trade deal would be regarded as a betrayal
by the British people," Fox said on Monday.
Conservative lawmakers will gradually whittle down the five
contenders to just two, starting on Tuesday, before grassroots
party members vote by early September to decide the winner.
Fox also said Britain should activate the formal 'Article
50' two-year EU withdrawal process by the end of the year,
targeting a full exit from the bloc by Jan. 1 2019.
"We cannot lose momentum and risk the derailing of the
British people's decision by stealth. We need to recognise that
we are likely to be frustrated by the ideological rigidity of
the (EU) Commission," he said.
(Reporting by William James and Michael Holden, Writing by Paul
Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison)