British PM candidate Fox says no place for free movement in trade deal

LONDON, July 4 British prime ministerial
candidate Liam Fox said the principle of free movement of people
should not be on the table in negotiations about a trade deal
with the European Union after Brexit.
"It is quite clear that the public rejected the concept of
free movement, and that the price of including such free
movement as part of a trade deal would be regarded as a betrayal
by the British people," Fox said on Monday.
Fox, one of five lawmakers competing to replace David
Cameron as prime minister, also said Britain should activate
article 50 to trigger the formal start of the EU withdrawal
process by the end of the year.
(Reporting by William James and Michael Holden, Writing by Paul
Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison)