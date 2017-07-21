FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French banks could create 1,000 jobs in Paris post-Brexit - lobby
French banks could create 1,000 jobs in Paris post-Brexit - lobby

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, July 21 (Reuters) - French banks could shift about 1,000 jobs currently based in London to Paris to keep staff in the European Union after Britain exits the EU, said the French Banking Federation.

The banking lobby said on Friday that it had told French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire in a meeting that French banks would "naturally" choose Paris to relocate staff.

"About a thousand jobs could be concerned, which could have a knock-on effect of at least three indirect jobs for each direct job," the FBF federation said in a statement. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

