UPDATE 1-Frankfurt woos London banks after Brexit vote

* Brexit vote means London banks could lose access to EU
* Hesse finance minister campaigns for Frankfurt
* But Schaefer says no special tax deals on offer
By Jonathan Gould and John O'Donnell
FRANKFURT, Aug 18 A German politician said on
Thursday he was trying to persuade foreign banks to make
Frankfurt their home after Britain's vote to leave the European
Union, and outlined how Europe's biggest economy wants to
bolster its financial capital at London's expense.
Thomas Schaefer, finance minister of the state of Hesse
which includes Frankfurt, said he had spoken to London banks
with an arm in Frankfurt as well as others, and sought to
persuade potential movers that local labour law and tax were not
overly onerous.
"We are listening very carefully to the questions that the
financial sector has after the Brexit vote," Schaefer, a member
of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union party,
told reporters.
"We are campaigning for Hesse because the financial centre
of Frankfurt has a lot to offer," he said at a meeting, where
numerous Union Jack flags were put on display.
Most German politicians have so far been reluctant to
publicly push Frankfurt as an alternative to London. Many
Germans remain hostile to banks after the financial crash.
Schaefer's remarks suggest momentum may now be growing
behind Frankfurt, less than two months after Britain voted in a
referendum to leave the European Union -- a process referred to
as Brexit.
Schaefer did not, however, offer any prospect of special
deals to cut tax or any other concessions. He said the city's
infrastructure and the fact that it hosted the European Central
Bank were reason enough to move there.
Schaefer said he had held talks with "all kinds of players"
but that many had wanted to keep the contact secret. "There is a
fear of being considered disloyal in the London community," he
said.
The comments come as Germany's banks, worried that Frankfurt
could get left behind as rival cities such as Dublin or
Amsterdam compete for London's business, urged the country's
politicians to step up their efforts.
The head of Germany's BDB banking association had criticised
politicians earlier on Thursday for being slow to act. "My
impression is that France is being more active in support of
Paris," Michael Kemmer told journalists.
Kemmer also urged Germany to abandon plans to introduce a
tax on financial transactions, a levy backed by the country's
finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble.
Schaeuble's support for such a measure is, however, largely
symbolic and there is little prospect of banks that move to
Frankfurt facing such a trading levy. Years of talks to
introduce the charge in Europe have yielded nothing.
Many banks or fund managers based in London are there in
part because it allows them to sell their products within the
wider European Union of 28 countries.
That would most likely change if Britain were to leave the
bloc. A bank based in Germany or France, however, would still
have its 'passport' to sell across the EU.
Frank Niehage, head of FinTech Group, a financial technology
specialist, recently said there had been a rise in enquiries
from London banks.
"We know ... that they are looking here for alternative
office space for their employees out of London," he said.
