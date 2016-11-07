Ahead of Brexit, some banks quietly shift M&A bankers to Frankfurt

* Surge in Chinese investment in Germany attracts banks
FRANKFURT, Nov 7 Global banks are quietly
building up their investment banking teams in Frankfurt as the
German deals market hots up, boosting the city's chances of
being one of the financial centres to benefit most from
Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
A surge of Chinese investment in Europe's largest economy
and an expected pick-up in merger activity across Germany's
chemical, manufacturing and drugs industries have prompted banks
to base more staff in Germany. This is contrary to the usual
approach of putting most of their deal-makers in London.
The trend puts Frankfurt in a good position to benefit from
any shift of banking activity out of London after the Brexit
vote, already bolstered by playing host to the European Central
Bank and the EU's second biggest capital market, city and
banking industry officials say.
"Germany is becoming a much more important market because it
represents an increasing share of the global banking fee
wallet," Alexander Doll, CEO of Barclays Germany told
Reuters.
When Britain leaves the EU it is widely expected that
financial firms based in London will lose their "passporting"
rights - an EU system that lets them operate across the bloc but
be under the supervision of just one country's regulators.
That's prompting other financial centres like Paris, Dublin
and Luxembourg to encourage banks, insurers and fund managers to
build up outposts in their cities and obtain "passports" there.
Unlike other European countries, Germany has so far
refrained from 'rolling out the red carpet' to bankers by
offering big tax breaks or sending major government officials on
big promotion trips, relying instead on a more low-key approach.
FOOT IN THE ZONE
With London still expected to remain a major financial
centre in Europe after Brexit, Frankfurt is marketing itself as
a city where firms could base some operations without
encouraging a mass exodus.
"Banks are looking to keep the bulk of their operations in
the UK but some are hedging their bets on Germany," said Alex
Howard-Keyes, a partner at the London-based international
head-hunting firm Alderbrooke.
"If they're going to have to have a foot on the ground in
the euro zone, Frankfurt seems to be the best place," he said,
adding: "Frankfurt is a Brexit hedge plus it's in the biggest
economy in Europe."
The head of investment banking for Deutsche Bank
in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Alasdair Warren told
Reuters last month that he planned to base more bankers to cover
the industrial sector in Frankfurt from London.
Last month, BNP Paribas appointed two senior
bankers to run its EMEA teams focused on the chemicals and car
sectors in Frankfurt, roles that had formerly been in Paris.
Several banks and head-hunters who Reuters spoke to in
Frankfurt said while there is no major flight out of London to
the city, they are placing increased emphasis on the region.
One senior German banker, who declined to be named, told
Reuters that in the coming months his firm plans to relocate
several EMEA sector coverage teams to Frankfurt, which are
currently based in London.
"We believe in the region and we believe in the market,"
said the banker, speaking anonymously as the plans have not yet
been officially announced. "This wasn't Brexit related, but I
don't think it harms us in that context." He declined to give
precise details of the plans.
CHINESE INVESTMENT BIG LURE
One clear draw for international bankers is that Chinese
investors have concluded deals worth more than $10 billion in
Germany so far this year versus $3.7 billion in Britain, about
40 times as much as in all of 2015, Thomson Reuters data shows.
Germany represents a much smaller market for investment
banking than Britain, it takes about 10 percent of the EMEA fee
pool compared with the UK's 23 percent, but this is expected by
bankers to pick up.
"Finally, Germany's M&A market has woken up," said a senior
Frankfurt-based banker, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
"Germany was lagging behind, but now some of its key
industries like chemicals and pharmaceuticals are becoming more
active. The environment is a good one right now."
Britain has said it will open formal talks to leave the
European Union by the end of March, but some banks have said
they are already starting to look at relocating staff and
operations as early as next year in case of a so-called hard
Brexit, or loss of single market access.
There are banks which have decided it makes good business
sense to make Frankfurt their preferred EU outpost and will
start moving more staff there, said Oliver Wagner at the
Association of Foreign Banks in Germany, without giving specific
examples.
"None of the big ones will wait until the end of
negotiations. There won't be thousands in the short term and
Frankfurt can't cope with that, but these contingency scenarios
are now drafted," Wagner added.
FRANKFURT PASSPORTING OUTPOST
Frankfurt has been pitching itself for years as an
alternative European financial capital. It is one of the only
cities in Germany to allow the building of high-rise office
blocks preferred by big banks.
London, however, is far bigger. For example, U.S. investment
banks base 2.6 percent of their European employees in Germany
compared with 88 percent in Britain, according to data from
country-by-country reports analysed by think-tank Bruegel in
2014.
Some U.S. investment bankers believe the big winner from
Brexit will be New York because some business currently carried
out in London would naturally revert to their home headquarters.
But most global banks have a Frankfurt base so that they
could obtain licenses to allow them to operate across the EU
under the bloc's passporting scheme.
Frankfurt is home to 159 foreign banks and about 62,300
staff, statistics from Germany's central bank show.
About 30 banks in Germany currently use London to passport
through Europe, of which half already have a subsidiary in
Frankfurt, the Association of Foreign Banks in Germany says.
WOOING ASIA
Frankfurt is now quietly making its case behind closed doors
to firms across the world.
"Our approach is partnering with those who think about
moving business. There won't be massive marketing like in other
countries," Wagner said. "We do not see politicians from Berlin
travelling to London to do any marketing for Frankfurt."
Promotional activity is being carried out by Frankfurt
officials. Tariq Al-Wazir, economics minister in Frankfurt's
state of Hessen, recently made a trip to Japan and South Korea
speaking to financial institutions and companies about the
benefits of Frankfurt in a post-Brexit world.
But one of the biggest challenges for Frankfurt officials is
convincing banks that their city can compete with London as a
good place to live. Paris's newly launched campaign asks: "When
did you last book a weekend in Frankfurt?"
