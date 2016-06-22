Funds hoard cash as safety blanket ahead of Brexit vote

* UK fund cash levels at 5-year high - Lipper data
* Some increase cash in case investors seek to redeem
* Others hoping to profit from post-vote volatility
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, June 22 British mutual funds are showing
their nervousness ahead of Thursday's vote on European Union
membership by holding more cash than at any time in the past
five years, although some are also looking to make quick gains.
While the bosses of Aberdeen Asset Management and
Jupiter Fund Management are among those to have played
down the impact on their businesses of a vote to leave the EU,
many of Britain's money managers worry that billions of pounds
held in UK assets would seek a safer home elsewhere.
Funds have stockpiled cash in order to be able to meet a
possible surge in exit requests from spooked investors in the
event of a 'Brexit', but they are also looking to be able to
make quick reallocations of money in the wake of the referendum.
The result is that the mean average cash holding for all
UK-based mutual funds at the end of May was 6 percent, its
highest level since November 2011, Thomson Reuters Lipper data
showed.
"Clients are nervous, worried and sitting back on their
heels," Henderson Group Chief Executive Andrew Formica
told reporters on Tuesday.
British funds have had a rough 12 months, shedding 18
percent of their assets, or 38 billion pounds ($56 billion),
Lipper data showed.
If Britons do vote to leave the EU, this could increase
negative investor sentiment and add to their woes.
Uncertainty has already taken its toll, with daily polls and
bookmakers odds showing conflicting data that has in turn driven
gyrations in currency, stock and bond markets.
While concerns are particularly acute for UK-focused
managers, fears of contagion to Europe and elsewhere at a time
of slowing growth in China and the faltering effect of ultra
loose monetary policy mean managers globally have also ratcheted
up their cash holdings ahead of the British vote.
The Lipper data follows a survey of global fund managers by
Bank of America Merrill Lynch last week which showed cash
holdings were at their highest level since 2001.
At a time when fund managers across the world are being
taken to task over high fees and poor performance, hoarding cash
can irk savers who want their money put to work.
But with sterling, bonds and equities all having the
potential to move sharply after the vote, some are positioning
themselves for any potential bargains which could boost returns
after a tough first half.
"With euro zone bonds at negative yields, holding cash
should only be tactical in the hope of buying other assets
cheaper," said Neil Dwane, Global Strategist at German insurer
Allianz's fund arm, Allianz Global Investors.
($1 = 0.6825 pounds)
(Editing by Sinead Cruise and Alexander Smith)