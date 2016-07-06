UPDATE 1-Access to internal market means accepting EU freedoms -Schaeuble

* Schaeuble points to Switzerland as a "painful" lesson
* Minister says EU's basic freedoms can't be divided
(Adds Schaeuble comment on sterling, background on Switzerland)
By Gernot Heller
BERLIN, July 6 Access to the European Union's
single market means accepting the bloc's basic freedoms, German
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday, rejecting
suggestions from London that Britain could retain full EU market
access while curbing immigration.
Some British politicians who advocated a Brexit have
suggested Britain could have full EU market access, including
for the vital financial sector, while limiting the number of EU
nationals who enter the country. The EU's single market seeks to
guarantee the free movement of goods, capital, services, and
people between the EU's 28 member states.
Britain and the EU will not start negotiations on their
future relations before London had officially filed the
application to leave the bloc, Schaeuble told a news conference.
"But one thing is clear: membership of the internal market
means that one has to accept the basic freedoms in Europe," he
added.
"And this had to be painfully learned in Switzerland after a
referendum (on limiting free movement of people) ... That's how
it is," he said when asked by Reuters if there was any scope for
a compromise that would give Britain access to the internal
market while allowing curbs on the movement of people.
Switzerland is not an EU member, but home to more than a
million EU citizens. In 2014, Switzerland voted to impose quotas
on migration, potentially ripping up a bilateral deal with the
EU on free movement of people. It could trigger a "guillotine
clause" cancelling six other bilateral agreements, including on
air transport, road, rail and agriculture.
The Swiss government sees few ways out and, in what could be
a warning to Britain, may have no choice but to ask voters to
reconsider.
Britain has not yet activated the Article 50 clause in the
European treaty that triggers the process for its departure from
the bloc, and Schaeuble said it could not be compelled to do so:
"Nobody can force Britain to submit this application," he said.
Schaeuble said fluctuations in the British pound, which
tumbled to a new 31-year low on Wednesday, could be
discussed at a meeting of finance ministers and central bank
chiefs from the G20 leading economies in China later this month.
But he added: "I think at the G20 meeting in China the
Brexit issue will come up more under the topic of geopolitical
risks."
(Reporting by Gernot Heller and Michael Nienaber; Writing by Paul Carrel)
Paul Carrel)