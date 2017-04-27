London banks set to decide within weeks on Brexit moves

* Banks seek foothold in EU as Britain prepares to leave
* German regulator Hufeld says move decisions weeks away
* ECB, Irish authorities to meet banks in May
By John O'Donnell and Anjuli Davies
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 27 As Britain prepares
to negotiate its EU departure, a number of banks are likely to
decide within two months where to set up new continental bases
to make sure they can keep serving clients in the bloc after
Brexit.
The European Central Bank said it will host a meeting of
banks on May 4 at its offices in Frankfurt. It will spell out in
detail what those moving some of their operations out of London
must do to apply successfully for a licence.
Talks with financial authorities have been underway for
several months but the banks are expected to make up their minds
imminently on where to move staff and operations.
"We are in the hot phase. In the next six to eight weeks
there will be a series of decisions," Felix Hufeld, head of
Germany's Bafin financial regulator, told Reuters.
Ireland's central bank will hold a similar gathering next
month to advise groups considering a move to Dublin, which along
with Frankfurt, Paris and other centres is competing to offer
the banks a second base that remains in the European Union.
A spokeswoman for the Irish central bank added that it had
regular contact with the industry concerning "the potential
consequences of Brexit".
Authorities expect potentially dozens of international
banking groups, currently operating their euro zone business out
of London, to move some operations and staff to the 19-member
euro zone.
They are likely to shift several thousand staff out of
London, as banks based in Europe's biggest financial centre will
lose automatic "passporting" rights to sell services across the
EU when Britain is no longer a member state.
Hufeld predicted Frankfurt would play an "important role" in
this process, although he said other cities would also gain.
Bankers also say Frankfurt is set to win the most business
following a discreet but concerted German campaign to promote
the financial centre of Europe's biggest economy.
German politicians have been reluctant to lobby publicly
for big global banks to move to the country. Federal elections
will be held in September and some voters remain suspicious of
the financial industry after several German banks were forced to
seek taxpayer-funded bailouts during the global crisis.
However, they have held a series of meetings with bank
executives. Finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and politicians
from the state of Hesse, home to Frankfurt, have met Wall Street
powerbrokers in the United States and Germany in recent months,
according to several sources familiar with the matter.
As far back as October, Schaeuble met Goldman Sachs CEO
Lloyd Blankfein in Berlin and discussed its post-Brexit plans,
according to two sources familiar with the matter. Goldman Sachs
is considering moving some operations to Frankfurt.
James Gorman, the chief executive of one of the world's
biggest banks, Morgan Stanley, recently visited Frankfurt where
he met local regulators, one person familiar with the matter
said.
Morgan Stanley intends to move jobs from London to cities
such as Frankfurt, people involved in the process have said.
A spokesman for Schaeuble declined to comment, as did both
banks.
France is still pushing for banks to move to Paris and HSBC
has a big presence in the city. But many of its peers
are reluctant to move to the city, where rents are high and they
would face a special tax on wages in the financial sector.
GERMAN DRIVE
Hufeld's comments and the regulators' meetings show how
banks are rapidly advancing towards a move.
Last month Prime Minister Theresa May formally declared
Britain's intention to leave the EU, opening a two-year period
for both side to negotiate the divorce. Talks are expected to
begin in June, although May's surprise calling of an election
for June 8 has added to the uncertainty.
Given the tight Brexit timetable, bankers are keen to get
cracking. "March 2019 is not far away and we are running out of
time," said Lutz Raettig, president of Frankfurt Main Finance, a
group that promotes the city.
"The time for making decisions is soon. People want to know
for sure what direction they are taking by the summer," said
Raettig, who is also chairman of Morgan Stanley's supervisory
board in Germany. "They can wait a little longer but not much
more."
The ECB, which takes the final decision on granting a bank
licence, has said they should allow at least six months to get
one.
However, Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley said
on Wednesday that obtaining a licence to trade on the continent
and changing financial contracts to another jurisdiction takes a
year to 18 months.
Initially, banks had hoped that the immediate impact of
Brexit would be softened by a so-called transition arrangement
to delay the full effect.
But Hufeld, who also sits on the ECB's supervisory board,
said this offered little consolation. "Even if there were to be
transition arrangements, they would come at such short notice,"
he said. "If they come four weeks ahead of time, then that does
nothing for you."
Despite the high prize in terms of jobs and tax revenue,
many country regulators are treading carefully for fear of
getting lumbered with high risks. This is particularly the case
in Ireland, which had to seek an international bailout in 2010
due to the huge cost of bailing out its banks.
The ECB is likely to caution banks against relying on 'shell
companies', with operations effectively run by people still in
London but the responsibility for handling any mishaps lying
with continental authorities.
"If it's high-risk and low value-added, then you don't want
it," said one person familiar with the thinking among the Irish
authorities. "Let Frankfurt have it."
(editing by David Stamp)