Germany's Gabriel welcomes clarity on Brexit after May's speech

Jan 17 German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Tuesday he welcomed comments from Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May that put clarity on her country's plans to leave the European Union and said it was important to move forward quickly and orderly.

"It's good that there is finally now a bit more clarity about Britain's direction," Gabriel said in comments emailed to reporters. "It's also clear that there won't be any cherry picking. Anyone who wants access to the common market has to also be part of the political union."

Gabriel added the Brexit negotiations would nevertheless not start until Britain submits its formal application to leave.

"It's also good that the British Prime Minister made it clear that she wants to continue to have close cooperation with the EU," Gabriel added. "Britain will remain part of Europe and a friend with whom we want to have a close partnership and whom we need to help resolve the global problems of our era." (Reporting by Gernot Heller; writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Michael Nienaber)