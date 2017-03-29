UPDATE 2-Germany to Britain: No talks on future EU ties until Brexit terms clear

* Merkel says negotiations won't be easy for either side
By Noah Barkin and Madeline Chambers
BERLIN, March 29 Germany's Angela Merkel made
clear on Wednesday that there could be no negotiations on
Britain's future ties with the European Union until the terms of
Brexit were finalised.
Speaking hours after British Prime Minister Theresa May
triggered the two-year countdown to Britain leaving the bloc,
Merkel said Germany would work hard to ensure as little
disruption as possible for people who have grown used to living,
working and travelling seamlessly between the EU and Britain.
Merkel promised to take a "fair and constructive" approach
to Brexit talks but acknowledged the complexity of the divorce
after more than four decades as an EU member and began sketching
out Berlin's red lines on the timetable for negotiations.
"Britain and the EU, including Germany, have become closely
entwined over years of membership," Merkel said.
"In the talks we must clarify how these close ties can be
untangled. We must deal with many rights and obligations that
have been linked to membership. Only then, later, can we talk
about our future relationship."
Officials in Europe and Britain both acknowledge that the
two-year deadline for negotiating Brexit is extremely tight.
Further complicating matters is the desire on both sides to
avoid a "cliff's edge" situation in which Britain exits without
some sort of transitional deal on future ties.
May made clear in a 6-page Brexit letter sent to European
Council President Donald Tusk that her government believed it
was necessary to agree the terms of Britain's future partnership
with the EU "alongside" the withdrawal.
The schedule is shaping up as one of the most contentious
issues in the talks. German officials have made clear in recent
months that they do not believe there is time to negotiate a
bespoke transitional agreement for Britain that would come into
force immediately after Brexit.
Instead, they say, any such arrangement would require
Britain to retain elements of EU membership and the obligations
associated with it - for example, continuing to respect freedom
of movement and the authority of the European Court of Justice.
They wonder whether this would be politically feasible for
May, who may feel obliged to deliver on her promise of a clean
break from Europe before British elections due in 2020.
As Merkel promised to negotiate in good faith, her Foreign
Minister Sigmar Gabriel acknowledged "bad feelings" about
Britain's decision to leave and said the talks would not be easy
for either side.
"For many it is difficult to understand, especially in these
turbulent times, how anyone can believe they would be better off
alone," Gabriel said.
His spokesman Martin Schaefer said persistent uncertainty
would be "poison" for EU citizens, trade and investment.
"Sometimes you wonder if everyone in London has understood
what consequences that has, especially for the British economy,"
Schaefer said.
The president of the Federation of German Industries, Dieter
Kempf, called for "maximum damage limitation", and said that it
would be difficult to avoid negative consequences for companies,
particularly those in Britain.
