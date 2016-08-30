RPT-Options sought as Merkel's radio silence complicates path to soft Brexit landing

(Repeats from Monday without changes)
* Three options for Brexit
* Merkel wants clarity, refuses to pre-negotiate
* Officials scope out scenarios to resolve timing dilemma
By Paul Carrel
BERLIN, Aug 29 Triggering the procedure for
Britain to exit the European Union is like turning off the
engines on an airplane, a top European diplomat says: best only
do it if you can see a landing strip. Otherwise, all parties
risk a messy outcome.
When Britain makes its exit move - by invoking Article 50 of
the EU's Lisbon Treaty - it will set the clock running on a
two-year deadline to leave the EU. Keen to avoid a crash
landing, officials on both sides are scoping out how to proceed.
Options include the 'neverland' possibility of simply not
invoking Article 50, trying back channel talks to sharpen
Britain's sense of what scenarios are possible, and hopping from
an interim outcome to a more permanent post-Brexit landing site.
The first option is a non-starter for German Chancellor
Angela Merkel, Europe's most powerful leader and the first one
Theresa May met after becoming British prime minister last
month.
"The EU can't accept that," said a source close to Merkel,
who has no desire to see Britain leave but has a pragmatic focus
on holding the rest of bloc together, and does not believe
Britain will hold a second referendum on its EU membership.
Even if the British economy's resilience in the immediate
aftermath of the country's June 23 vote to leave the EU eases
the economic pressure on Britain to press ahead with Brexit, May
herself has said "Brexit means Brexit".
She has, however, said Britain will not trigger the exit
procedure this year.
For the British government, the dilemma of when and how to
make a Brexit landing is complicated by a refusal on the part of
EU leaders, led by Merkel, to discuss potential outcomes until
Britain invokes the exit procedure.
"We won't talk beforehand," said the source close to Merkel,
speaking on condition of anonymity. Another German government
official stressed the strict ban in Berlin on any
pre-negotiating: "We won't talk about substance."
In the absence of formal pre-negotiations, the British
government must work through the second option: peering through
gaps in the clouds of European officialdom to try to work out
what its post-Brexit 'landing' options are.
Such back channelling could help the British work out what
is realistic in order to avoid EU negotiators balking at their
position, and the clock running down on the two-year deadline.
"You can only nail it down if you are in the realm of the
possible," said one European official.
'SPECIAL STATUS'
A likely trade-off between EU market access (which Britain
would prefer) and the free movement of people (which is does not
want) will probably leave a few achievable 'landing points',
leaving British officials to try to identify these in informal
meetings with cagey counterparts.
Here, they may yet find a way forward. There have been
indications from at least one government that there may be room
for discussions, rather than negotiations, in advance of Britain
triggering Article 50.
German officials have also signalled they are ready to make
some concessions to strike a deal with Britain. European Affairs
Minister Michael Roth has held out the possibility of London
achieving "special status" in its ties with the EU after Brexit.
But European leaders do not want Britain to hold the bloc
hostage by horse trading on the terms of an exit before it
commits to leave. So even if British officials sharpen their
sense of the kind of deal they can strike, they still face a
tight timeframe to clinch a post-Brexit settlement with the EU.
Behind the scenes, there has been a growing realisation in
Europe's capitals that the two-year window for negotiating
Brexit is far too short.
This raises the third option being mooted by some European
officials: an interim framework for Britain's ties with the EU,
based on an existing model similar to that of Norway or
Switzerland.
"That might be a temporary solution," said one.
Further talks could then result in another landing spot
beyond the two-year negotiating window offered by Article 50.
A spokeswoman for May said the prime minister and her
government were going for a "British deal", to get the best for
the country.
The trickiest area is the crunch trade-off between market
access and the free movement of people, which is sacrosanct to
EU leaders. "The price on free movement for prosperity is high,"
the European official said.
One option to reduce the flow of people to Britain is for it
to firm up rules around benefits such that only people from
other EU countries with a firm job offer can move to the UK.
Merkel has cut May some breathing space to work out her
negotiating position, resisting calls from Paris and Brussels -
in the days immediately after the Brexit vote - for Britain to
leave the EU "as soon as possible".
"There was a lot of testosterone flying around in the days
after the referendum. That's when Merkel is at her best," said
one British official. "She pulled it all back and said 'it's
okay to take your time'."
But there is a limit to Merkel's patience. The source close
to her said: "It's in everyone's interests to have clarity.
(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Piper in London Editing by
Jeremy Gaunt.)