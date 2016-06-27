Waste of time to discuss EU treaty change now, Germany's Schaeuble says

KUENZELSAU, Germany, June 27 German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday it would lead to
nothing if EU member states discussed a treaty change as a
reaction to the British decision to leave the bloc.
"It would be a waste of time to discuss a treaty change in
the EU now," Schaeuble said in a speech at a private university
in the southern town of Kuenzelsau.
The veteran politician said the outcome of last week's
referendum was heartbreaking.
"One has the impression that the British also feel like
crying, but that doesn't help anyone now. They should have
thought about it earlier," Schaeuble said.
