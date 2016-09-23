Gibraltar looks to reinvent itself after Brexit

* Gibraltar home to large financial centre
* "The Rock" now springboard to Europe
* Minister says could be gateway to UK after Brexit
By Angus Berwick and Carolyn Cohn
GIBRALTAR/LONDON, Sept 23 Gibraltar, a rocky
British enclave on Spain's southern tip that has positioned
itself as a springboard for finance to the European Union, may
have to reinvent itself after Britain voted to split from the
bloc.
Fund managers and insurers have been drawn to "the Rock"
because of an attractive tax and regulatory regime, location in
mainland Europe and proximity to the European market. Financial
services account for about a third of the economy.
But Gibraltar is now considering refocusing on the British
market in case London fails to secure financial access to the EU
in talks with Brussels about its EU exit.
Fund lawyers in Gibraltar say they have not seen a drop off
in client queries since the June vote to leave the EU, which 98
percent of residents opposed, but Chief Minister Fabian Picardo,
has warned of an "existential threat" to the economy. The
government is now preparing a plan B for its financial centre.
Albert Isola, Gibraltar's financial services and gaming
minister, says the territory would re-invent itself as an entry
point for EU firms wanting to access a cut-off British market
via Gibraltar's attractive tax and regulatory regime.
"Being outside the EU is an opportunity not a threat," said
Isola in an interview in his office that looks out across the
bay to the Spanish port of Algeciras.
There is little alternative. A "hard" Brexit, in which
Britain loses automatic access to Europe's single market, would
prevent financial firms based in Britain and Gibraltar from
offering their services in other EU countries.
This would abruptly end Gibraltar's efforts to lure firms
looking to Europe, with the promise of corporate tax of 10
percent, easy-to-access regulators, and Mediterranean lifestyle.
The British overseas territory, which Spain ceded in 1713
but would now like to reclaim, is home to over 100 regulated
funds, which manage assets worth around 3 billion pounds ($3.91
billion). It is also an important cog in Britain's insurance
industry, with 20 percent of motor insurance being underwritten
there.
Isola said that even if Britain loses its right to a
"passport" allowing it to sell financial products into the EU,
the British market will remain one of the largest in Europe.
Any firms wanting to do British business would need to set up
subsidiaries in Britain - or Gibraltar.
GIBRALTAR TO MALTA?
Gibraltar's financial district has grown rapidly along the
narrow strip of land between the sea and the towering limestone
rock, famous for its monkeys and views out across the narrow
strait to Morocco.
Some of Britain's biggest motor insurers, such as Admiral
and Hastings, have Gibraltar subsidiaries, and
although the bulk of their business is in the British market,
some insurers and other finance firms are making inroads into
mainland Europe.
Firms that are there now have to decide whether to stay.
"There obviously are a lot of exploratory talks with
countries like Malta to keep, if and when needed, access to the
continental European market," said Ron Westdorp, managing
director of Taler Asset Management, a fund in which the majority
of investors come from EU countries other than Britain.
One British general insurer with a Gibraltar operation,
Elite Insurance, has already decided to set up a subsidiary in
Luxembourg.
"The issue for us is that we cannot afford to let our
customers just wait and see what happens between the British
government and the rest of Europe, we do not feel that is fair,"
Elite's Chief Executive Jason Smart told Reuters.
HEAD IN THE SAND
Gibraltar has a history of adapting to adverse
circumstances, particularly on its border with Spain, which was
closed by former dictator Francisco Franco in 1969 and only
reopened in the 1980s.
Gibraltarians say it can re-position itself far faster than
Britain. "Because we are such a small jurisdiction we are able
to adapt very quickly," said Joey Garcia, a lawyer at family law
firm Isolas.
Garcia said his pitch to clients would have to change in the
worst case scenario of a loss of EU passporting rights: he would
be selling them access to Britain, not to the EU.
Isola said Gibraltar's government would help its licensed
businesses to make arrangements with other jurisdictions that
would allow them to maintain access to the single market.
One option on the table, he said, would be to set up a
dual-legislative regime comparable to arrangements in British
overseas territory Guernsey. One regime would be in line with
European standards to allow Gibraltar to be included in EU
passporting and the other regime would have its own domestic
standards.
A further option under consideration, according to local
lawyers, is an agreement with an EU jurisdiction that would
allow Gibraltar to passport into the EU through that territory.
In return, businesses in the other jurisdiction would be able to
set up in Gibraltar on a fast-track basis.
But Isola concedes that Brexit will hurt, as firms that rely
on business with the EU move elsewhere.
"Anyone who doesn't know that is digging their head into the
sand," he said.
($1 = 0.7665 pounds)
(Writing by Angus Berwick, additional reporting by Noor Zainab
Hussain; Editing by John O'Donnell and Anna Willard)