Leading Brexit campaigner Gove to run for UK Conservative leadership

LONDON, June 30 British Justice Secretary Michael Gove, a leading figure in the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, will run for the leadership of the ruling Conservative Party, the BBC reported on Thursday citing unnamed sources.

Before last week's EU referendum, Gove had ruled himself out of the race to succeed Prime Minister David Cameron, and media had reported he was likely to throw his weight behind former London mayor Boris Johnson. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Michael Holden)

