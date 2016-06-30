UPDATE 1-Cerebral Gove bids to be next British prime minister

* Gove shocks his party by standing for leader

* Justice Secretary was leading Brexit campaigner

* Had repeatedly said he did not want to be PM (Recasts)

By Estelle Shirbon

LONDON, June 30 Leading Brexit campaigner Michael Gove's bid to replace David Cameron as British prime minister came as a complete shock on Thursday after the cerebral justice secretary had given every sign he would back the flamboyant Boris Johnson for the job.

Gove and Johnson, the former London mayor and platinum-haired showman long considered the front-runner to succeed Cameron, had campaigned side-by-side on the "Vote Leave" battle bus in the run-up to Britain's June 23 EU referendum.

Seen by his fellow Conservatives as an intellectual, policy-making heavyweight with an appetite for bold reform, Gove was for years a close friend and confidant of Cameron and had repeatedly said he did not want the top job for himself.

In the maelstrom caused by Britain's vote to quit the EU a week ago and by Cameron's resignation, Gove appeared to be positioning himself as Johnson's right-hand-man, poised to bring seriousness to Team Boris as it hurtled towards Downing Street.

Instead, after a morning of tectonic tremors in the ruling Conservative Party, Gove was officially a candidate and Johnson was out of the race before it even started.

"I have repeatedly said that I do not want to be Prime Minister. That has always been my view. But events since last Thursday have weighed heavily with me," Gove wrote in a column on the Spectator magazine's website, announcing his intentions.

"I wanted to help build a team behind Boris Johnson so that a politician who argued for leaving the European Union could lead us to a better future," he wrote. "But I have come, reluctantly, to the conclusion that Boris cannot provide the leadership or build the team for the task ahead."

What happened between the two men before Gove's astonishing move is not known, but an accidentally leaked email from his wife suggested he had still been envisaging playing second fiddle to Johnson as recently as Wednesday.

"One simple message: You MUST have SPECIFIC assurances from Boris OTHERWISE you cannot guarantee your support," Sarah Vine, a columnist for the Daily Mail newspaper, wrote in the email addressed to her husband and some close aides.

"The details can be worked out later on, but without that you have no leverage ... Do not concede any ground. Be your stubborn best."

"NOT EQUIPPED TO BE PM"

Shortly after the deadline for entering the Conservative leadership race passed, the odds of Gove winning stood at 11/4, with Home Secretary Theresa May the favourite on 4/7. Gove was ahead of three other candidates.

The contest between May and Gove could be brutal as the pair have clashed openly in the past, notably about each other's handling of a controversy over alleged infiltration of schools in Birmingham by Islamic hardliners.

May backed "Remain" during the referendum campaign. Out of the three candidates who campaigned for "Leave", Gove is by far the most prominent -- potentially an important factor after several senior party members said the next prime minister should be someone who advocated Brexit.

"I think his steeliness of purpose and more importantly his logical mind, clarity of thought is precisely what we need in a prime minister, particularly in this very difficult period," lawmaker Michael Fabricant told BBC television.

But former Conservative cabinet minister Sayeeda Warsi said Gove's words on unifying the nation in his Spectator column were somewhat at odds with his sometimes abrasive style.

"From my experience of Michael, his approach towards teachers, his approach towards the legal profession ... that's not the Michael that I recognise," she said.

She was referring to Gove's work in government since 2010. As education secretary, he launched a series of reforms that gained strong support from Cameron and the Conservative base but were hugely unpopular with a majority of teachers.

A former journalist, Gove is perceived as keen to shake things up in the world of politics, and was reported to have referred to what he saw as the bureaucratic inertia of government as "The Blob".

But he faces the challenge of explaining why he repeatedly said over several years and as recently as June 3 that the job of prime minister was not for him. After his shock move on Thursday, broadcasters replayed old clips of him dismissing the idea.

"I could not be prime minister," he said in a BBC clip from 2012. "I'm not equipped to be prime minister. I don't want to be prime minister." (Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)