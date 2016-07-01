版本:
Candidate Gove does not think Scotland will vote on independence again

LONDON, July 1 Michael Gove, the Scottish-born politician bidding to be Britain's next prime minister, said on Friday he did not think there would be a second referendum on Scottish independence as a result of last week's vote to leave the European Union.

Scotland voted emphatically to remain in the European Union last Thursday but the United Kingdom as a whole voted to leave and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said a second independence referendum is "highly likely."

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)

