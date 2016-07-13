版本:
New UK prime minister May names Philip Hammond as finance minister

LONDON, July 13 British Prime Minister Theresa May named former Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond as the country's finance minister on Wednesday, in her first appointment after taking office.

George Osborne, who had served as finance minister since 2010 and was a close ally of May's predecessor, David Cameron, resigned from the government, the prime minister's office said in a statement. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon, writing by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)

