Loss of access to single market would be catastrophic-UK foreign min

LONDON, June 26 British Foreign Secretary Philip
Hammond said on Sunday it would be "catastrophic" for Britain to
lose access to the European single market after it voted to
leave the European Union.
Hammond, who campaigned for Britain to remain in the bloc,
said Britain would not be able to keep access to the single
market while also asserting complete control over migration from
EU member states.
He said candidates to succeed David Cameron as Conservative
Party leader and therefore as prime minister would have to make
clear where they stood on the trade-off between controlling
migration and retaining single market access.
Hammond said he would not be a candidate to lead the party
and the country.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)