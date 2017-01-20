版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 1月 20日 星期五 17:10 BJT

UK finance minister: "open question" if post-Brexit UK will favour EU migrants

LONDON Jan 20 British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Friday it was an "open question" whether migrants from the European Union would enjoy easier access to Britain after Brexit than those from other parts of the world.

"That could be a subject for the negotiations. What we have said clearly is that we cannot accept the principle of free movement," Hammond said in response to a question at a panel discussion in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

Hammond said Britain's economy was at full capacity and would continue to need skilled migrants to expand. He reiterated that he did not expect future migration arrangements to curb inflows of highly skilled workers from the EU. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Gareth Jones)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐