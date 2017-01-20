UK finance minister: "open question" if post-Brexit UK will favour EU migrants

DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 28
LONDON Jan 20 British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Friday it was an "open question" whether migrants from the European Union would enjoy easier access to Britain after Brexit than those from other parts of the world.
"That could be a subject for the negotiations. What we have said clearly is that we cannot accept the principle of free movement," Hammond said in response to a question at a panel discussion in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.
Hammond said Britain's economy was at full capacity and would continue to need skilled migrants to expand. He reiterated that he did not expect future migration arrangements to curb inflows of highly skilled workers from the EU. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Gareth Jones)
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche Holding AG’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.