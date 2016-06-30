AQR's managed futures strategy up 5.2 pct on Brexit Friday

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
LONDON, June 30 New York-based investment firm AQR Capital Management's Managed Futures Strategy returned 5.2 percent on June 24 after Britain voted to leave the European Union, an AQR spokeswoman told Reuters.
The $13.3 billion computer-driven strategy was up a further 1.1 percent on Monday, she added.
AQR's $726 million high volatility version of the strategy, meanwhile, made a gain of 8 percent on Friday and 1.5 percent on Monday.
Hedge funds on average were down 0.18 percent on Friday as many markets fell sharply, data from industry tracker Hedge Fund Research showed, with the pound sliding 10 percent to a 31-year low. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.