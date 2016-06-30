AQR's managed futures strategy up 5.2 pct on Brexit Friday

LONDON, June 30 New York-based investment firm AQR Capital Management's Managed Futures Strategy returned 5.2 percent on June 24 after Britain voted to leave the European Union, an AQR spokeswoman told Reuters.

The $13.3 billion computer-driven strategy was up a further 1.1 percent on Monday, she added.

AQR's $726 million high volatility version of the strategy, meanwhile, made a gain of 8 percent on Friday and 1.5 percent on Monday.

Hedge funds on average were down 0.18 percent on Friday as many markets fell sharply, data from industry tracker Hedge Fund Research showed, with the pound sliding 10 percent to a 31-year low. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)