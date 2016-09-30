HeidelbergCement CEO calm about Brexit, had good August in UK

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
STUTTGART, Germany, Sept 30 Germany's HeidelbergCement remains relaxed about the decision of Britain, its second-biggest market, to leave the European Union, and even sees potential positive effects, its chief executive told Reuters.
"August was still a strong month for us," Bernd Scheifele said when asked whether his view had changed since July, when he shrugged off the vote result and said demand had been high since the appointment of Theresa May as prime minister. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
